Kit Cummins wins Pauling Medal

Christopher (Kit) Cummins, Henry Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the 2017 recipient of the Linus Pauling Medal Award, presented by the ACS Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Sections in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Cummins’s research focuses on developing new methods of inorganic synthesis. He is using quantum chemical investigations to provide a theoretical framework for analysis of chemical bonding, reaction mechanisms, and property predictions. His work has applications in synthetic nitrogen fixation, carbon dioxide reduction, solar energy storage, next-generation battery technologies, and catalysis.
Cummins will receive his award and present a talk during the Linus Pauling Medal Award Symposium & Award Banquet on Nov. 18 at Portland State University.
