Nominations sought for Chemical Technician Award

Nominations are sought for the 2018 National Chemical Technician Award. Nominees must be currently employed as a chemical technician and must have worked as a chemical technician for a minimum of five years. Technicians hold a range of titles, including process operator, laboratory analyst, technologist, and research associate. Nominees do not need to be an ACS member. Nomination packets must be received by the ACS Committee on Technician Affairs no later than Oct. 18. For more information, or to nominate someone, visit www.acs.org/ncta. Send questions to cta@acs.org.
