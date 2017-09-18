Roald Hoffmann wins inaugural Primo Levi Prize

Roald Hoffmann, Frank H. T. Rhodes Professor of Humane Letters at Cornell University, is the inaugural winner of the Primo Levi Prize, presented jointly by the German Chemical Society and the Italian Chemical Society.
The prize is named after Primo Levi, an Italian Jewish chemist, writer, and Holocaust survivor. The award honors chemists whose work promotes human rights and improves the dialogue between chemistry and society.
In addition to his research, Hoffmann is a prolific author and writer of poetry. His works, both fiction and nonfiction, often explore the connection between art and science. He received the award at a ceremony in Berlin earlier this month.
