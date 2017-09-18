SQM adds Australia to lithium portfolio

SQM will spend $110 million to acquire half of an Australian lithium mining project being developed by Kidman Resources. SQM expects that the project will eventually have 40,000 metric tons per year of lithium chemical capacity. SQM also has lithium projects in Argentina and Chile, where it is based. SQM and other firms are boosting capacity to meet demand for lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle batteries (see page 21). SQM expects global lithium demand to double every five years through 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter