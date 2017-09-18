Advertisement

People

WCC presents awards to undergraduates

by Linda Wang
September 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 37
Goncalves
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Goncalves
Rebecca Goncalves.
Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Goncalves

The ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) presented the 2017 Priscilla Carney Jones Scholarship to Rebecca Goncalves, a senior chemistry major at the College of New Jersey. Paul R. Jones established the scholarship in memory of his wife, Priscilla Carney Jones, who faced difficulties as a female chemist early in her career. The scholarship is for junior or senior undergraduates majoring in chemistry or related disciplines.

Guzman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Stacy Guzman
Stacy Guzman.
Credit: Courtesy of Stacy Guzman

Goncalves is working in the research group of Joseph Baker to study the effects of force on type IV pilin proteins using molecular dynamics simulations. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry. She is interested in research that incorporates a combined experimental and computational approach to develop novel materials with biomedical applications.

WCC presented its 2017 Overcoming Challenges Award to Stacy Guzman, an undergraduate at California State University, Fullerton. The award recognizes a female undergraduate for overcoming hardship to succeed in chemistry.

Guzman, a first-generation college student, has participated in several competitive research programs, including Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Exceptional Research Opportunities Program.

Guzman is primary caregiver to her mother, who is fighting breast cancer. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in chemical biology.

