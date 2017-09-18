More investment in synthetic suede

Asahi Kasei will double production capacity for its Lamous synthetic suede to 6 million m² per year at a plant in Nobeoka, Japan. The new capacity is set to come on-line in 2019. Demand for the material to cover car interiors has been strong recently, the firm says. Earlier this year, another Japanese firm, Toray Industries, announced a $320 million investment to expand synthetic suede capacity at its Alcantara subsidiary in Italy.
