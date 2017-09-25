Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Amines built using cobalt nanoparticles

MOF-derived catalyst enables heterogeneous reductive aminations without precious metals

by Bethany Halford
September 25, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme shows the synthesis of amphetamine via a cobalt-catalyzed amination.

Amine-containing compounds bear a nitrogen atom that’s ready to interact with proteins thanks to its lone pair of electrons; these molecules often have desirable biological properties. One of the most popular methods for making primary amines involves coupling ammonia and an aldehyde or ketone in a reductive amination reaction. The downside of this transformation is that it usually requires a precious-metal catalyst. Chemists led by Matthias Beller of the Leibniz Institute for Catalysis have now created a non-precious-metal catalyst that can make primary, secondary, tertiary, and N-methylamines via reductive amination. The catalyst consists of cobalt nanoparticles encased in a carbon shell (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aan6245). Beller and colleagues make the nanoparticles by assembling a cobalt-diamine-dicarboxylic acid metal-organic framework on a carbon template and then heating this assembly to 800 °C. The chemists used the catalyst nanoparticles to make more than 140 amines, including several pharmaceutical compounds such as the stimulant amphetamine. Furthermore, they show that reactions with the catalyst can be scaled to 50 g without loss of yield and that the catalyst nanoparticles can be recycled up to six times.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE