September 25, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 38

While consumers can now buy their own hydrogen-powered vehicles, industry looks to expand the refueling infrastructure and lower the cost of fuel-cell cars

Volume 95 | Issue 38
Hydrogen Power

Fuel-cell cars finally drive off the lot

While consumers can now buy their own hydrogen-powered vehicles, industry looks to expand the refueling infrastructure and lower the cost of fuel-cell cars

What’s the best way to show a new chemical reaction’s scope?

Organic chemists grapple with this question as standardized methods for substrate analysis come online

Forensic chemist describes the challenges of investigating a fire scene

Florida International University’s José Almirall discusses standards and tools needed to comb through fire debris for chemical evidence

  • Business

    Relocating chemical plants in China

    New government guidelines will force complex moving operations

  • Policy

    Indian scientists protest unscientific ideas, call for more funding

    Organizers of demonstrations seek response from government

Science Concentrates

Process Chemistry

Molecular machine builds set of chiral molecules

Machine ‘arm’ swivels back and forth to add pieces stereoselectively

Business & Policy Concentrates

Decay as a defense against sharks and venom evolution in Australian snakes

 

