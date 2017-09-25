Fuel-cell cars finally drive off the lot

September 25, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 38
While consumers can now buy their own hydrogen-powered vehicles, industry looks to expand the refueling infrastructure and lower the cost of fuel-cell cars
Organic chemists grapple with this question as standardized methods for substrate analysis come online
Florida International University’s José Almirall discusses standards and tools needed to comb through fire debris for chemical evidence
New government guidelines will force complex moving operations
Organizers of demonstrations seek response from government
Machine ‘arm’ swivels back and forth to add pieces stereoselectively