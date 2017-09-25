Catalent acquires Cook Pharmica

In a further consolidation of the contract drug-making industry, Catalent is purchasing Cook Pharmica and its 80,000-m2 facility in Bloomington, Ind., for $950 million. Catalent will pay $750 million cash when the deal closes, with the remainder delivered in four annual installments. The acquisition will bolster Catalent’s cell culture manufacturing and also biologics development, manufacturing, and packaging programs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter