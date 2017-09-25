Emerald completes benzoic expansion

Emerald Kalama Chemical has completed a $40 million benzoic acid and benzaldehyde expansion in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The company says the expansion will support its hexyl cinnamic aldehyde (HCA) and amyl cinnamic aldehyde (ACA) plant in Widnes, England, which it acquired from Innospec in 2015, by providing it with additional benzaldehyde raw material. Benzaldehyde, HCA, and ACA are used as fragrances in personal care and other applications. Emerald also makes the chemicals in Kalama, Wash.
