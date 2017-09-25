Matthey, Snapdragon in flow chemistry pact

Johnson Matthey and Snapdragon Chemistry have formed a collaboration to bring continuous-flow chemistry to the pharmaceutical industry. Johnson Matthey is a leading supplier of bulk pharmaceutical chemicals, made mostly in batch processes. Snapdragon was formed in 2015 by two professors to introduce flow chemistry to drug manufacturing. The partners say they will work together at their Boston-area facilities on projects for drug industry customers.
