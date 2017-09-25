Venator to shutter color pigments plants

Venator, the titanium dioxide and pigments maker spun off from Huntsman Corp. last month, plans to close color pigments manufacturing sites in Easton, Pa., and St. Louis by the end of 2017. The firm recently ramped up production at its Augusta, Ga., site, from which it will continue to supply customers. The closures are part of a $90 million efficiency drive that the firm expects to complete by the end of 2019.
