Policy

ACS and Cuban Chemical Society host workshop

by Diane Grob Schmidt, special to ACS
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
On April 7–8, ACS partnered with the Cuban Chemical Society (SCQ) to host a workshop at the University of Utah titled “Collaborative Outreach of the ACS CHED & ANYL Divisions to the Cuban Chemical Society.” The workshop shared U.S. and Cuban research and teaching practices in analytical chemistry and chemistry education. Activities included lectures by U.S. and Cuban scientists and roundtable discussions on future collaborations between ACS and SCQ.

The workshop was sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry and the Division of Chemical Education. Funding was provided by an ACS ­Innovative Project Grant and two ACS Global Innovation Grants. Resa Kelly of San José State University and Joel ­Harris and Charles Atwood of the University of Utah were the workshop organizers.

This workshop was a follow-up to the 2016 SCQ educational symposium in honor of former ACS president ­Ernest L. Eliel (C&EN, Nov. 28, 2016, page 36).

