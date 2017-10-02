Advertisement

October 2, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 39

Chemical makers like BASF and Dow take on big data

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 39
Business

Digitalization comes to the materials industry

Chemical makers like BASF and Dow take on big data

Ben L. Feringa reflects on his first year as a Nobel laureate

Dutch chemist discusses promoting science and his concerns about our failure to solve environmental problems

Cyanide glitters for some

Use of the deadly chemical is on the rise in the gold mining industry

  • Business

    Integration is the goal for acquisitive drug service firms

    Four companies lay out plans for their chemistry-focused acquisitions

  • Policy

    Activists sue over revamped U.S. chemical law

    Advocacy groups challenge EPA rules under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act

  • Business

    Novartis, Berkeley sign drug chemistry pact

    Chemoproteomics and targeted protein degradation could hit previously undruggable proteins

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Tellurium twist on hypervalent chemistry

Analogs of Togni’s iodine compounds could expand versatility and use of perfluoroalkyl transfer reagents

Business & Policy Concentrates

