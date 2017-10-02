Digitalization comes to the materials industry

October 2, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 39
Chemical makers like BASF and Dow take on big data
Cover image:
Credit:
Chemical makers like BASF and Dow take on big data
Dutch chemist discusses promoting science and his concerns about our failure to solve environmental problems
Four companies lay out plans for their chemistry-focused acquisitions
Advocacy groups challenge EPA rules under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act
Chemoproteomics and targeted protein degradation could hit previously undruggable proteins
Analogs of Togni’s iodine compounds could expand versatility and use of perfluoroalkyl transfer reagents