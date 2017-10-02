ACS participates in UnidosUS

On July 7–10, the American Chemical Society participated in the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Phoenix. Previously known as the National Council of La Raza, UnidosUS advocates for the Hispanic community on issues including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, health, and housing.
At the conference, ACS sponsored a session titled “Empowering Young Women in STEM: The Strength of Mentoring” and hosted hands-on outreach activities for more than 300 children attending the family expo. In addition, ACS hosted chemistry lessons on producing oxygen gas for more than 500 children participating in summer camps. The events gave ACS an opportunity to reach economically disadvantaged students.
