Cabot makes carbon for PFC removal

Cabot Corp. has developed specialty activated carbons to remove perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) from public drinking water systems. Once used in the manufacture of nonstick materials, such as Chemours’s Teflon, compounds such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) are turning up in drinking water. The new grades of activated carbon have pore size distributions optimized for PFOA and PFOS removal. In June, competitor Calgon Carbon got a contract for a $3.5 million activated carbon system to remove the contaminants from Newburgh, N.Y.’s water.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter