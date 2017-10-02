Advertisement

People

Chemical societies host solar energy summit

by Christopher Laprade
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
Participants of the CS3 Summit.
Credit: Christopher LaPrade
The U.S. delegation included (from left) Lin He, Vivian Ferry, Jerry Meyer, Suljo Linic, Gordana Dukovic, and Harry Atwater.

Technologies in photovoltaics and photonics for solar energy application have developed faster than previously imagined. To provide insight and direction to this field, the 7th Chemical Sciences & Society Summit (CS3) focused on the topic “Solar Energy & Photonics for a Sustainable Future.”

The summit, a joint initiative of the American Chemical Society, Chinese Chemical Society, Royal Society of Chemistry, Chemical Society of Japan, German Chemical Society, and science funding agencies from the U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and the U.K., was held on Sept. 5–8 in Dalian, China. It brought together experts on topics including artificial photosynthesis and CO2 reduction, new photovoltaic materials with abundant elements, and photonic materials and photon upconversion.

The U.S. delegation was led by Suljo Linic of the University of Michigan, with participation from Harry Atwater of California Institute of Technology; Gordana Dukovic of the University of Colorado, Boulder; Gerald Meyer of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and Vivian Ferry of the University of Minnesota.

Summit organizers will release a white paper in March on their findings, with recommendations for a future research focus. The CS3 series fosters work in transnational teams, across scientific disciplines, and beyond institutional boundaries. To learn more about the CS3 series, visit www.acs.org/cs3.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

