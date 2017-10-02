Eastman FDCA process goes to Origin

Origin Materials has licensed production technology for 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) and related derivatives from Eastman Chemical. The intermediate can be made from plant sugars and used to make polymers, fibers, and plasticizers. FDCA was identified by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of 12 top biobased building blocks. Eastman’s process converts 5-(hydroxymethyl)furfural to different grades of FDCA. Origin has purchased an oxidation pilot plant from Eastman and plans to produce the monomer and sell it to customers to make polyethylene furanoate bottles and other plastics. Bottles made from FDCA monomers have superior gas barrier properties than traditional polyester.
