H.I.G. buys Vantage Specialty again

Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital sold oleochemicals maker Vantage Specialty Chemicals in 2012, and now is buying it back. Industry sources put the purchase price at $1 billion. H.I.G. first bought the former U.S. oleochemicals business of Croda International for $90 million in 2008 and made several additions to it, including personal care ingredients maker Lipo Chemicals, before selling it to the Jordan Co., another private equity firm. Jordan will retain a minority position in Vantage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter