Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ionic liquids improve performance of single-atom supported catalysts

Spectroscopy shows enhancement arises from electron donation from ionic liquid to catalytic metal atom

by Mitch Jacoby
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Isolated metal atoms dispersed on the surface of a support material offer unique opportunities in heterogeneous catalysis. For example, this class of single-site catalysts uses precious metals with maximum efficiency. In addition, because of their relative simplicity compared with standard multiatom nanoparticle catalysts, single-atom supported catalysts allow researchers to deduce valuable mechanistic details far more easily. But the single-atom variety is tough to tailor. And although modifying catalyst synthesis methods sometimes improves performance, it’s not always clear why. A team led by Alper Uzun of Koç University and Bruce C. Gates of the University of California, Davis, reports that treating single-atom iridium complexes supported on γ-alumina with 1,3-dialkylimidazolium ionic liquids improves the complexes’ catalytic properties for reasons the team quantifies via high-resolution X-ray absorption spectroscopy (ACS Catal. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.7b02429). Specifically, the team prepared atomically dispersed Ir(CO)2complexes on alumina, coated them with various ionic liquids, and used them to catalyze partial hydrogenation of 1,3-butadiene, an important industrial process. The team found that the ionic liquids significantly increased selectivity for butenes—in some cases, from roughly 50% to 80%. They attribute the enhancement to electron donation from the ionic liquid to iridium, a process they examined in detail spectroscopically.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE