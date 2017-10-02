Advertisement

Careers

New local section technology grants available

by Linda Wang
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
American Chemical Society local sections seeking to invest in new technologies can now apply for the newly created Local Section Members Engaging through Technology Grant from the ACS Local Section Activities Committee (LSAC).

“Involving more local section members can really make a difference in cultivating a vibrant local section,” says Jason Ritchie, chair of LSAC. The committee will award eight grants of $2,000 to assist local sections in using technology to more fully engage their current membership in the section’s goals and activities and to enhance their member recruitment efforts.

The funding may be used, for example, to purchase software to enable remote local section executive meetings, organize webinars and virtual events, purchase clickers to make section meetings and other events more interactive, or provide training on new technologies.

Ritchie encourages local sections to think outside the box about possible uses of technology for their sections’ activities. The committee will assemble best practices based on the experiences of local sections that have received a grant and share those best practices with all local sections. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15. To learn more and apply for this grant, visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/funding-and-awards/grants/acscommunity/local-section-mett.html.

