Pfizer launches SpringWorks

New York City-based start-up SpringWorks Therapeutics has sprouted from Pfizer with the goal of providing a home for drugs orphaned by other companies but ready for a Phase II or III clinical study. President Lara S. Sullivan left her position as a Pfizer vice president to found SpringWorks, which garnered $103 million in series A funds from Bain Capital Life Sciences, Pfizer, and others. Its first move is to drive four potential therapies abandoned by Pfizer into advanced clinical trials for desmoid tumors, neurofibromatosis, hereditary xerocytosis, and posttraumatic stress disorder.
