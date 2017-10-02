Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Tellurium twist on hypervalent electrophilic fluorination chemistry

Analogs of Togni’s iodine compounds could expand versatility and use of perfluoroalkyl transfer reagents

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A structure of Togni's hypervalent iodine CF3 reagent is compared with a new set of hypervalent tellurium fluorinated compounds.

Hypervalent iodine compounds are versatile reagents for transferring functional groups to organic molecules. For example, these compounds have become popular as electrophilic trifluoromethylating reagents. The fluorinating reagents, first reported in 2006 by Antonio Togni and his group at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, take advantage of iodine(III)’s ability to maintain two lone pairs of electrons while bonding with a CF3 group and a phenyl ring and forming a stabilizing side ring through interactions with an adjacent oxygen or nitrogen phenyl substituent (one example shown). Since 2006, Togni and coworkers have made several modifications to the original compounds by way of changing the fluorinated and phenyl substituent groups. In the latest effort, Togni and Ewa Pietrasiak in his group have gone further to replace iodine itself with its periodic table neighbor tellurium (Organometallics 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.organomet.7b00535). Hypervalent compounds are those that contain a group 13 to 18 element bearing more than eight valence electrons. Because iodine(III) with 10 valence electrons fits that bill, Togni and Pietrasiak thought tellurium(II) compounds with a similar electronic structure might work as fluorinating reagents as well. The researchers made a series of fluorinated tellurium(II) compounds (shown), including ones with CF2H and C6F5 groups that aren’t known for the iodine reagents, and studied their hypervalent nature via structural and spectroscopic data. The team is now testing the tellurium derivatives for their ability to function as perfluoroalkyl transfer reagents.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pnictogen-silicon additions to the inorganic benzene family
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triple adamantane expands the boundary of phosphine ligands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Welcome More Dendralenes To The Family

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE