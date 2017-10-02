Two analytical testing firms are acquired

Eurofins Scientific has agreed to acquire EAG Laboratories, a San Diego-based analytical testing firm, for $780 million. EAG has annual sales of about $220 million, mainly from the materials science, agriculture, and biopharmaceutical markets. Eurofins says the purchase will boost its U.S. presence and provide entry into the materials testing market. Separately, Ardena has acquired Analytical Biochemical Laboratory for an undisclosed sum. The deal unites two European providers of drug analysis and other services.
