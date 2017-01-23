CAS holds innovation meeting in Shanghai

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, held its second annual Innovation Summit at the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai on Nov. 16. The meeting focused on drug discovery and development strategies for Chinese pharmaceutical and biotech firms. The speakers included Yang Ye, deputy director of the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, and Haijun Dong, chief executive officer of the custom chemistry firm PharmaBlock Science.
Attendees also heard from T.J. Deng, China managing director of the U.S. contract research firm BioDuro. Deng described the services that his firm could offer to Chinese clients.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter