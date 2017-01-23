New directions for machine learning

January 23, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 4
Algorithms that have changed daily life move into the lab
Makers of Tide and Persil dig deep for ingredients in battle to be the best detergent
Scientists are teasing out which emissions contribute most and the chemical reactions that create smog filled with particulates
Milestone in modeling yields 100 new protein folds
Seeks partners to codevelop sustainable chemistries
The idea of using single molecules as key components in computers has been around for more than 40 years. What progress is it making?
A 2-µm-thick film helped produce the ultrareflective mirrors needed to confirm Einstein’s century-old prediction