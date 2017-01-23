Advertisement

January 23, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 4

Algorithms that have changed daily life move into the lab

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 4
Synthesis

New directions for machine learning

Algorithms that have changed daily life move into the lab

P&G and Henkel go head to head in the laundry aisle

Makers of Tide and Persil dig deep for ingredients in battle to be the best detergent

Peering into China’s thick haze of air pollution

Scientists are teasing out which emissions contribute most and the chemical reactions that create smog filled with particulates

  • Big Data

    Big data technique predicts 12% of unknown protein structures

    Milestone in modeling yields 100 new protein folds

  • Business

    AkzoNobel unveils global research challenge

    Seeks partners to codevelop sustainable chemistries

  • Molecular Electronics

    Rebooting the molecular computer

    The idea of using single molecules as key components in computers has been around for more than 40 years. What progress is it making?

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Thin film helps detect gravitational waves

A 2-µm-thick film helped produce the ultrareflective mirrors needed to confirm Einstein’s century-old prediction

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fluorescing fossils and graffitied gorges

 

