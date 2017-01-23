Call for papers: GLRM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Great Lakes Regional Meeting, which will take place June 27–30 at the Holiday Inn, in Fargo, ND.
The meeting theme is “Energy & Sustainability” and sessions will highlight advances in the development of new chemistries, advanced materials, and their applications to renewable technologies. In addition to 16 technical symposia and two poster sessions, the symposium will feature two plenary lectures and an exposition.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 29.
Abstracts are accepted through April 24. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit glrm2017.com.
