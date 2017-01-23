China’s Pharmaron bags analysis firm Xceleron

The Beijing-based contract research firm Pharmaron has agreed to buy Xceleron, a provider of mass spectrometry services based in Germantown, Md. According to Pharmaron, Xceleron has developed accelerator mass-spectrometry technology that uses carbon-14 ion counting to analyze very small drug samples. The Chinese firm expects the technology to complement its U.K.-based offerings in the area of radiolabeled compound manufacturing and radiolabeled metabolism services. Pharmaron was formed in 2003 and employs about 4,000 people.
