Lab Safety

Civil suit filed against University of Hawaii for lab explosion

Injured researcher Thea Ekins-Coward and her spouse allege negligence and emotional distress

by Jyllian Kemsley
January 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 4
Photo showing a lab bench littered with debris.
Credit: Honolulu Fire Department
Debris littered a lab bench after the explosion in March 2016.

An injured postdoctoral researcher and her spouse have filed a civil suit against the University of Hawaii (UH) and others involved for a 2016 explosion in which the researcher lost one of her arms.

At the time of the incident, postdoc Thea Ekins-Coward was preparing a gas mixture of 55% hydrogen, 38% oxygen, and 7% carbon dioxide to feed to bacteria to produce biofuels, according to a report issued by the University of California Center for Laboratory Safety (UCCLS). The center was hired by UH to investigate the incident.

The gases were combined in an ungrounded 49-L steel tank designed for compressed air, not for hazardous gases. UCCLS concluded that a static discharge most likely caused the explosion.

Ekins-Coward lost her right lower arm and elbow and suffered corneal abrasions, facial burns, and loss of high frequency hearing from nerve damage to her ears, according to a civil complaint filed with a Hawaii court on Jan. 9.

Ekins-Coward worked for the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute. The defendants named in the suit are UH; Jian Yu, the principal investigator of the lab in which Ekins-Coward worked; and Richard E. Rocheleau, director of the institute.

The defendants “negligently, grossly negligently, carelessly and recklessly breached their duty by providing unsafe and improper equipment, by failing to provide adequate training, by failing to follow safety codes, standards and regulations in laboratory safety, by directing Thea Ekins-Coward to undertake experiments that were inherently and unnecessarily unsafe, by failing to make reasonable inspection of the equipment, and by failing to warn of any inadequacy of the equipment or the possible dangerous condition,” the complaint says.

The complaint does not specify the amount of compensation that Ekins-Coward and her spouse are seeking.

UH has not yet been served with the complaint and typically does not comment on pending litigation, university spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl says. After the defendants have been served with the complaint, they will have 20 days to file a response.

