Claude I. Judd, 92, died on Oct. 17, 2016, in Woodruff, Wisc.
“Claude began his career at Dow Chemical in 1957. From 1959 to 1975, he worked for Lakeside Laboratories, starting in pharmaceutical research and later becoming director of research. In 1976, he became vice president for drug development for Merrell Research Center, where he worked until he retired in 1986. Claude also loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching his birds.”—family of Claude Judd
Most recent title: vice president, Merrell Dow Research Institute
Education: B.S., University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1954; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin, 1957
Survivors: daughters, Carol and Kathy; sons, Tom, Mike, and Steve; and 11 grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter