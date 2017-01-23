Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA reports decline in U.S. releases of toxic chemicals

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
January 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The amount of toxic chemicals released into the air by industrial facilities across the U.S. declined by 56%, or 386 million kg, from 2005 to 2015, according to data in EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory (TRI). That amount includes an 8%, or a 28.6 million kg, decrease in chemicals released between 2014 and 2015, says an analysis released by the Obama Administration on Jan. 12. Hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, toluene, and mercury were among the chemicals that experienced significantly lower releases from reporting facilities. EPA attributes these reductions to power plants shifting from coal to other fuel sources and the installation of pollution control technologies. The data also indicate that more than 12.2 billion kg of chemical waste was managed by industrial facilities in 2015, but only about 12%, or 1.5 billion kg, was released into the environment as a result of practices such as recycling, energy recovery, and treatment. Approximately 21,800 facilities nationwide submitted TRI data to EPA for 2015. “The TRI report provides citizens access to information about what toxic chemicals are being released in their neighborhoods and what companies are doing to prevent pollution,” said Jim Jones, who was an EPA assistant administrator in the Obama Administration.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical Releases Increased In 2013
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metals Mining Tops Chemical Releases
EPA Reports Decrease In Chemical Pollution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE