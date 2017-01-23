Earle Van Heyningen, 94, died on June 23, 2016, in Holland, Mich.
“While earning his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, Earle worked with the National Research & Development Corporation Antimalarial Program. From 1946 through 1985, he was with Eli Lilly & Co. Research Division holding positions from senior research chemist, research chemist, and director of several Lilly divisions. Earle was also interested in art and archaeology, participating in digs around the country. He and his wife, Dena, traveled extensively and were part of a team that set up a museum in Tunisia.”—family of Earle Van Heyningen
Most recent title: director of the biochemistry and physical chemistry research division, Eli Lilly & Co.
Education: A.B., chemistry, Calvin College, 1943; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1946
Survivors: daughters, Carol, Mary, and Nancy; son, Louis; and seven grandchildren
