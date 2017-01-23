Evonik invests in oil additives firm

Evonik Industries’ venture capital arm has invested an undisclosed sum in Nanotech Industrial Solutions, an Avenel, N.J.-based maker of additives for engine oils, metalworking fluids, and greases. Founded in 2012, NIS has developed nano-sized, fullerene-like tungsten disulfide particles that provide friction-reducing properties to lubricants. Evonik already supplies a line of polymeric additives to the lubricants industry.
