Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Fluorine flow chemistry yields flucytosine

Streamlined synthesis offers better access to an essential drug for treating HIV/AIDS-related fungal infections

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

In Africa, about one-third of the roughly 2 million HIV/AIDS-related deaths each year stem from the fungal infection cryptococcal meningitis. The first-line treatment for this disease and other HIV/AIDS-related fungal infections is a combination of flucytosine and amphotericin B. Although these two drugs are on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, uneven global pricing and distribution has left flucytosine largely unavailable to Africans who need it—flucytosine is relatively expensive to make and there’s little generic competition to reduce cost. Answering a call from the infectious diseases community, a team led by Graham Sandford of Durham University, working in collaboration with scientists at Sanofi Aventis and the nonprofit group MEPI within the EU’s Innovative Medicines Initiative Chem21 network, has developed a streamlined method for making flucytosine that could improve its global availability (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.oprd.6b00420). Flucytosine is currently manufactured in a four-step process starting from uracil, which includes fluorination, chlorination, amination, and hydrolysis steps. Taking advantage of the Durham group’s expertise in selective fluorinations using flow reactors, the team developed a pilot-scale continuous-flow process to convert cytosine directly into flucytosine at a rate of 60 g per hour. Besides improving access to flucytosine to combat fungal infections, the researchers believe the new process could benefit flucytosine’s use as an intermediate in the synthesis of anticancer and HIV drugs.

Reaction scheme shows fluorination of cytosine.
Direct fluorination of cytosine could ease the availability of flucytosine, an essential antifungal drug for people with HIV/AIDS.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sterling to develop low-cost COVID-19 therapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single agent targets three parasitic infections
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Procedure Aids Artemisinin Synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE