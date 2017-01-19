Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Gecko-inspired adhesion controlled by light

Adhesive grips and releases objects thanks to UV-triggered azobenzene chemistry

by Ryan Cross
January 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

As UV light moves the azobenzene molecule from trans to cis configuration, the adhesive curls up away from the surface.
Credit: Sci. Robotics
Under UV light, azobenzene (R = various groups) changes conformation from trans to cis, allowing the adhesive to lift up.

A team of German researchers have created an adhesive pad inspired by the sticky feet of geckos that unsticks from objects when triggered by ultraviolet light. The pad could lead to robotic fingers controlled by light that can pick up and release delicate objects.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A picture of a green gecko.
Credit: Shutterstock
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A picture of a brown gecko.
Credit: Shutterstock

Geckos can scurry up and down walls thanks to about half a million fibers called seta on each of their feet. Each setae is divided into hundreds of spatula-like nanostructures that individually grip a surface through weak van der Waals interactions. Collectively, these millions of interactions lead to strong adhesion.

In the new work, Emre Kizilkan of Kiel University and his colleagues used previously developed surfaces with mushroom-shaped polydimethylsiloxane microstructures to produce geckolike adhesion. But for easy manipulation, they desired a system that could attach and detach its adhesive hold at will. “We wanted to control the adhesion by light,” Kizilkan says.

To do so, the team incorporated a stretchy liquid crystalline elastomer layer containing azobenzene molecules underneath the adhesive pad. Azobenzene undergoes a trans to cis isomerization in the presence of UV light, which causes the adhesive layers to bend (Sci. Robotics 2017, DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.aak9454). The layers revert to normal when the researchers turn off the UV light.

When the adhesive surface lies flat against an object, it sticks. Under UV illumination, the adhesive bends, releasing the bulk of its contact with the object, relinquishing its grip. Kizilkan showed that the device could move objects such as glass beads and glass slides.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japanese art of paper cutting inspires strong, removable adhesive
Octopus-inspired robot skin goes 3-D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE