Innophos settles with EPA

Innophos has settled with EPA and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality over waste treatment at its Geismar, La., phosphoric acid complex. EPA says Innophos sent hazardous waste from its purified phosphoric acid facility for disposal at a neighboring PotashCorp plant that supplies crude phosphoric acid. The waste contained arsenic, cadmium, and chromium. Innophos claims it has always complied with applicable laws but that it nevertheless has been making changes at the facility. For instance, last year, the company began work on a $16 million deep-well injection system. Innophos will also pay a $1.4 million civil penalty.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter