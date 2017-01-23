Momentive buys silane supplier

Momentive Performance Materials has purchased Sea Lion Technology, a Texas City, Texas, contract manufacturer that has been supplying Momentive with silanes, including its NXT brand silane, used in fuel-efficient tires. Last year, Momentive began work on a $30 million NXT silane capacity expansion in Leverkusen, Germany, a project the company expects to complete later this year. Momentive says the expansion and the Texas City plant purchase ensure security of supply for the product, which is in high demand.
