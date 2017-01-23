Ophthotech and Nivalis slash jobs

Poor clinical trial results have pushed two companies to each cut about 80% of their staff, including top executives, as they determine how to move ahead. In December, Ophthotech reported that its anti-PDGF therapy Fovista failed to show any benefit in two late-stage macular degeneration trials. At the time, the company had about 154 employees. Separately, Nivalis Therapeutics is restructuring and will retain just five of its 30 employees after a disappointing Phase II trial of its cystic fibrosis drug cavosonstat.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter