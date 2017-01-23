Robert J. Morris, 53, died on Nov. 28, 2016, in Muncie, Ind.
“After completing a postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley, Bob returned to his alma mater, Ball State University, as an assistant professor. Bob was tenured and later became chair of the chemistry department. After several years as chair, he accepted a position as associate provost for research and dean of the graduate school at Ball State University.”—Robert Sammelson, colleague at Ball State University
Most recent title: acting provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Ball State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Ball State University, 1986; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1990
Survivors: wife, Sandy; daughter, Chelsea; and son, Jacob
