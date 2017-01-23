X-ray scattering specialists combine

Xenocs, a French maker of instruments for nano-scale measurement, has acquired Saxlabs for an undisclosed amount of cash. Saxlabs is a small-angle X-ray scattering instrument specialist founded in 2004. Xenocs, founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Institute Laue-Langevin, makes instruments that use small and wide-angle X-ray scattering techniques. Saxlabs’ solid North American presence will help extend Xenocs geographically, says Xenocs Managing Director Frédéric Bossan.
