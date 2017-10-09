Aramco funds Malaysian project

Saudi Aramco will pay $900 million for a 50% share of the polymer operations in a complex that Petronas is building in Pengerang, Malaysia, near Singapore. Expected to cost a total of $27 billion, the complex will consist of both oil refineries and petrochemical plants. Details of the agreement between Aramco and Petronas are vague, but the Saudi firm will become a crude oil supplier to the project. The deal follows a visit to Malaysia by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud in February.
