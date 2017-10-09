Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 9, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 40

Emboldened by real-world success and powered by CRISPR, a new wave of biotech firms is revisiting the concept of synthetic lethality in cancer

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 40
Gene Therapy

Driving cancer beyond the brink

Emboldened by real-world success and powered by CRISPR, a new wave of biotech firms is revisiting the concept of synthetic lethality in cancer

Drug-resistant roundworms prompt search for new treatments

Hardy parasites have appeared in livestock around the world

Cambrex bucks the pharmaceutical service trend

But the small-molecule stalwart may surprise with its next investment

  • Materials

    As computer chips shrink, cleaning needs grow

    Suppliers of electronic cleaning chemicals seek to remove even trace contaminants

  • Business

    Perspectives: A new world for pharma contractors

    Trade association chief describes his move from the trenches of journalism to the front line on regulatory and legislative issues

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Downsizing the proton

Evidence mounts for a smaller radius

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Table of elements writ large and more fun with bacon

 

