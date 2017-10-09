Arsenal divests urethane firm Accella

Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners has agreed to sell polyurethane systems maker Accella Performance Materials for $670 million to Carlisle Companies, an industrial products firm. Accella was assembled from more than a dozen acquisitions since 2012, including Covestro’s North American spray polyurethane foam business. Today it has annual sales of $430 million. Arsenal continues to invest in other specialty chemical businesses and recently bought the chemiluminescent glow-stick maker Cyalume Technologies.
