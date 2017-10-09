Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemists triple down on metal helicates

Combining a multidentate ligand with various metals leads to triple-stranded complexes with potentially useful magnetic properties

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Inorg. Chem.
A diagram shows formation of an iron-zinc-copper triple helicate complex.
Credit: Inorg. Chem.

Chemists have come far in using metal-assisted self-assembly of organic building blocks to construct molecules with three-dimensional architectures. For example, a team led by supramolecular chemistry specialists Pradyut Ghosh of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science and Christoph A. Schalley of Free University of Berlin has been matching various metal salts with a multidentate ligand it developed that is made up of a 2,2'-bipyridine core flanked by triazolyl-pyridine groups. This combination leads to formation of unusual trimetallic triple-stranded helicate complexes, (L3M3)6+, where L is the ligand and M is Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, or Zn or a combination of two of the metals. In continuing the work, the team has now systematically used electrospray ionization mass spectrometry to study the formation mechanism and thermodynamic stabilities of the helicates when mixtures of metals are used. The researchers have found that some metals outcompete others for binding sites, leading some of the helicates to be interconverted into others. In one case, they observed formation of (L3FeZnCu)6+ (shown), the first example of such a complex containing three different metals. However, this trinuclear species only appears as an intermediate on the way to (L3Cu3)6+, which is the most stable isolable helicate (Inorg. Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.inorgchem.7b01980). Ghosh and Schalley say the magnetic properties of the trimetallic helicates will be of interest for developing smart materials, in particular for the versions having a combination of diamagnetic and paramagnetic metals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First triazenyl radicals stabilized and characterized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing And Matching Metals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unsymmetrical Twist For NH-Acidic Amines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE