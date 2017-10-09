Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Downsizing the proton

Evidence mounts for a smaller radius

by Jyllian Kemsley
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

New measurements support a smaller proton.
Chart showing different values for proton radii with error bars.

Sources: International Council for Science Committee on Data for Science & Technology, 2014; Nature 2010, DOI: 10.1038/nature09250; Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah6677

The radius of the proton has been puzzling scientists since 2010, when a study of muonic hydrogen, in which the hydrogen atom’s electron is replaced by a heavier muon, suggested that the proton’s radius is significantly smaller than the consensus value from other experiments—about 0.84 femtometers compared with 0.88 fm. New spectroscopic work on normal hydrogen now bolsters the 2010 result (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah6677). Scientists measure the proton radius using hydrogen spectroscopy or electron scattering. In the new work, a team led by Axel Beyer and Lothar Maisenbacher of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics tightly controlled hydrogen spectroscopy experimental conditions to yield a proton radius of 0.8335 fm. The researchers note that both the 2010 value and the new value fall within the error ranges of some individual earlier experiments. The discrepancy occurs when those other, earlier values are combined into a recommended standard radius by the International Council for Science’s Committee on Data for Science & Technology (CODATA). Within their experimental errors, the 2010 muonic hydrogen and latest standard hydrogen experimental values do not overlap with the CODATA radius. The new hydrogen spectroscopy data also yield a value for the related Rydberg constant, 10,973,731.568076 m–1, that is outside the error margins of the CODATA value, 10,973,731.568508 m–1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New experiments produce another claim to metallic hydrogen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masses of superheavy elements measured directly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE