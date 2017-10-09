Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EU Parliament shuns limited definition of endocrine disruptors

by Paula Dobias, special to C&EN
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The European Parliament last week rejected a narrow definition of endocrine disruptors that would have allowed their use in some cases. The proposal—put forward by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch—would have exempted some substances from scientific criteria for identifying endocrine disruptors, such as pesticides designed to attack parasites’ endocrine systems. Environmental groups lauded the vote. The proposal was an “unfit definition because too many chemicals would escape the regulatory net,” the European Consumer Organisation said in a statement. The EU debate over defining endocrine disruptors has long pitted industry interests and agriculture against consumer and environmental groups. In 2009 and 2012, the European Parliament approved laws on pesticides and biocides that required regulation of endocrine disruptors based on hazards they pose. However, by 2015 the European Commission had failed to propose a definition for endocrine disruptors, which prompted the European Court of Justice to condemn the commission for not acting on its commitment. The commission is now expected to formulate a new proposal.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The herbicide glyphosate gets 10 more years in the EU
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU plans big change in regulation of chemicals
Glyphosate debate heats up in the EU

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE