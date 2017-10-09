Evotec invests $18 million in Exscientia

The German contract research firm Evotec is expanding a partnership with the AI-based drug discoverer Exscientia and acquiring an $18 million stake in the company. Evotec’s collaboration with the British firm began 18 months ago to design immuno-oncology drugs that purposefully bind two targets. Evotec CEO Werner Lanthaler liked what he saw. The new deal makes the two firms 50:50 partners on their drug discovery program, Lanthaler says, adding that it is unlikely Evotec would take a compound to the clinic alone.
