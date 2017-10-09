FRX raises funds for flame retardants

FRX Polymers has raised about $12 million in a funding round led by a major Chinese private equity fund. FRX says the money will be a bridge to an initial public offering of stock next year. Based in Chelmsford, Mass., FRX is developing halogen-free flame retardants based on polyphosphonates. It plans to use the funds to expand its staff and double capacity at its plant in Antwerp, Belgium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter