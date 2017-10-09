Lonza nabs U.S. biologics site

Lonza will acquire a clinical-stage mammalian biologics manufacturing site in Hayward, Calif., from the Irish drug company Shire. The 5,400-m2 facility, which has 1,000- and 2,000-L single-use bioreactors, will supplement the Swiss contract manufacturer’s clinical-stage capabilities in Slough, England. Lonza says it is offering the current staff of about 100 an opportunity to continue working at the site.
