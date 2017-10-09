Nimbus, Celgene form autoimmune pact

Celgene and the computational chemistry company Nimbus Therapeutics are teaming up to advance R&D on small molecules that could treat a suite of immunology conditions. One Nimbus program is designing inhibitors of the inflammation-linked enzyme Tyk2, which has applications in rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and more. A second program for inhibitors of STING (stimulator of interferon genes) could help prevent innate immune system activation in autoimmune diseases like lupus. The pact gives Celgene the option to acquire the Nimbus programs.
